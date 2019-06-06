New artwork unveiled at Hillsborough Castle

One of Northern Ireland’s best loved artists has created a new artwork, which was unveiled recently at Hillsborough Castle.

Belfast born John Kindness was commissioned by Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for the Castle, to create a large artwork for their new community space.

He is best known for the Salmon of Knowledge sculpture in Belfast City Centre, also fondly known as ‘The Big Fish’.

The final creation, ‘A Mummer’s Banquet’ is comprised of seven large painted aluminium panels, the final effect being a six-metre-long frieze of striking, fantastical characters which will hang across the walls of the new Clore Learning Centre at the Castle.

The artwork recognises the fascinating history of hospitality and entertaining at Hillsborough through the centuries.

It is inspired by the stories and objects that the artist gathered during his time spent at Hillsborough Castle with staff, residents of the town and six local community groups.

The community groups, together with writer Maeve O’Lynn and artist Hannah Shepherd, explored the same theme through a series of workshops hosted at the Castle and their texts and images will also be on display in the Clore Learning Centre.

Shan McAnena Public Engagement Manager, Hillsborough Castle said: “We are delighted to have worked with John Kindness on this special commission. We are looking forward to our visitors engaging and enjoying this work for years to come.”

For more information visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle