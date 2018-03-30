Sugarhill Gang added to line-up for Sunflowerfest

Sunflowerfest 2018 ‘One Earth’ is a three-day festival of music and arts with camping on the magical Tubby’s Farm just outside Hillsborough, and organisers have just announced their first major addition to this year’s line-up.

The festival will run from July 27-29 this year, and hip-hop legends The Sugarhill Gang are bringing their unmissable live show to headline it.

The group became world-renowned as musical legends thanks to their breakthrough 1979 track Rapper’s Delight, and went on to huge success with early 80s rap favourites Apache and 8th Wonder.

Other names added to the line-up so far include Fontaines DC, Courtesans, Joshua Burnside, and Runabay.

Tickets start at £74.95, and are on sale online at www.sunflowerfest.co.uk.