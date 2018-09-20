‘Stay true to yourself and go for it’

Lisburn singer-songwriter Paul Murphy has been writing and recording his songs for as long as he can remember, which is no surprise since he grew up around music in the family business, AA Music. Paul released his debut albu, Built to Last, early last year.

At first I wanted to be The Incredible Hulk then I realised the position was filled. so later what I really wanted to be was a singer-songwriter which was somewhat more achievable. I do that now and though it doesn’t quite pay the bills yet, I work on it everyday and really enjoy it.

The person who influenced you most and how?

I would have to say my father has been my biggest influence. He is a great example in the running of the family business A.A Music and in family life.

Worst job you’ve ever done?

I am in the position where I have not worked a lot of jobs so cannot pick from many, I would say that it was working for an electrical retailer when I was 17. I loved what I was selling though, and learned a lot about retail which helps today in my position with A.A Music.

What’s your favourite book?

I have read many books and each has been an influence or taught me something new, so its hard to pick a favourite. I really liked Richard Branson’s autobiography, it was very well written and I took a lot from it. I also liked the novel The Da Vinci Code,and I have just read Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography which is fantastic.

All time favourite film?

I hope this isn’t cliché as everyone says it now, but I have said it for years - The Shawshank Redemption remains my favourite movie.

First record you bought?

Bryan Adams’ album Waking up The Neighbours. I love that album to this day, and know every song inside out. It was a cassette.

The achievement you’re most proud of?

From a music point of view, probably reaching the final of the worldwide International Songwriting Competition with my song There’s a Place. From a personal point of view I would have to say that being Best Man for my brother on his wedding day last year was pretty special, and he told me I did a good job. So I will take that as fine achievement.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Stay true to yourself and go for it. As Norman Vincent Peale said: “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”

What is your most treasured possession?

I would say it is my Yamaha acoustic guitar. It was a gift that inspired me to write more and improved my playing also. It is handcrafted in Japan and quite a rare model now. I would be heartbroken if something happened it.

Who would you most like to meet?

If I could loan a DeLorean and go back in time I would probably want to meet John Lennon, he is a hugely influential singer-songwriter and character to me. Otherwise, maybe Bono, Bruce Springsteen or Robert De Nero as he is one of my favourite actors.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Buy a huge mansion in the country with my own recording studio, a holiday villa somewhere in Spain and a nice car, nothing too flash but sporty all the same. I’d probably invest the rest of it.