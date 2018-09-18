New Samba School is drumming up support

‘Arcade Samba’, a new drumming school in Lisburn, is recruiting members to bring some carnival beats to the city.

Open to anyone over the age of 16, the drumming group will specialise in Brazilian beats, practicing at Penny Square, Lisburn, every Tuesday from 7pm – 9pm.

The idea for the group was a collaboration between Amanda Kirkpatrick from Extravaga Events, Sarah Munn from Penny Square and Damian Mills, Musical Director.

Damien, who will lead the Samba School, has over 25 years experience in playing and directing Samba bands globally. He said: “This is a huge opportunity for anyone wanting to get creative, learn new skills, meet new people and perform at events. Samba drumming is a great way to let off steam both, physically and mentally, regardless of age or ability.”

For more information on costs or to reserve your space email arcadesamba@gmail.com with your name and contact details. Registration for the course will operate on a first come first served basis.