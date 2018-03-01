Massed bands at Waterfront show

An army charity concert at the Waterfront Hall on March 24 commemorating the Blitz of 1941, has had an unexpected bonanza of bandsmen.

Lisburn show-goers expecting to see the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, will also be treated to a guest appearance from the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland – a massed band first for the Waterfront.

Royal Irish Regiment Bandmaster, Warrant Officer 1 Richard Douglas MBE said: “We are very much looking forward to performing with the Scots Band here in Northern Ireland.”

The concert is in aid of the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and tickets can be reserved by calling 02890 334455.