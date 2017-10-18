Lisburn singer songwriter Paul Murphy set to launch debut album

Local singer-songwriter Paul Murphy is all set to launch his debut album ‘Built to Last’ with full band this Friday October 20 in Trinity Methodist Centre, Lisburn.

Joining the Lisburn singer on the bill for the evening are the renowned ‘Ben Reel Band’.

Paul has previously had an acoustic launch for the album and is excited to perform it with full band backing and recreate the sound of the album live.

“I am really excited to have the band behind me,” he said. “These are the same super talented musicians that played on the album,”

Although many artists are now taking to the Belfast scene, Paul was keen to do the concert in a local Lisburn based venue. “I personally would like to see more live music in Lisburn,” he said. “I like to support my local scene as much as possible and this is also home to me, there are many great venues and opportunities that can be taken advantage off in Lisburn, perhaps one day people will say that Lisburn has a thriving live music scene.”

Paul’s music takes influence from Folk, Soul, Americana, Gospel and Rock and his music has been featured on BBC and UCB Radio.

‘The Ben Reel Band’ regularly tour all over Europe and are making a very rare Lisburn appearance. Their music is an infectious mix of Northern Irish attitude and the sounds of classic Americana.

The concert starts at 8pm with doors opening at 7.30pm. Entry at the door is £10 with a contribution to ‘Marie Curie’ from the evenings takings. The next stop after this for Paul will be performing in Bangor Elim Centre on November 9, also on the bill for that evening will be one of Northern Ireland’s most promising pianists for many years ‘Rowel Friers’ and the ‘Bangor Ladies Choir’ with proceeds going to ‘The Children’s Cancer Trust’.

Visit Paul’s website www.paulmurphymusic.com for more information.