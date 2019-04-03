Lisburn Harmony branches out with new morning choir

Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir has branched out. In January 2019, a brand new choir under the Lisburn Harmony umbrella began rehearsing.

Called Earlybirds, the new ladies’ choir meets on the second Monday of each month. It’s a morning choir, hence the Earlybirds name, and the ladies will be singing songs from all genres, from pop to West End classics, African songs to traditional Irish. With something for everyone, regardless of age, singing experience, or musical ability, Earlybirds has a focus on positive mental health, with the creation of new friendships and a emphasis on fun.

No commitment is required as each rehearsal will be a one off so you don’t need to worry about missing one. The next rehearsal is on Monday April 8 in Seymour Street Methodist Church hall from 10.30am - 12noon. The cost is £5, and everyone is welcome. Contact Kirsty Orr on 07516240393 for more information.