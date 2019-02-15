Lisburn gets ready to Roly with Ireland’s music legend

Roly Daniels, highly regarded as one of Ireland’s finest entertainers will be playing at Lisburn’s Island Hall on March 8.

He is known for his trademark versions of classic songs like Hello Darling, Mr Jones and Noreen Baw.

Last March Daniels played nine sell out concerts across Northern Ireland and due to popular demand he is hitting the road for another tour with the fabulous Keltic Storm band.

He is kicking off the tour in Lisburn with special guests Joe Moore and Caitlin.

Tickets are now on sale from the Island Centre Box office 02892509509 or online at www.islandartscentre.com.

Concert promoter James Mc Garrity from JMG Music Group said: “A concert with Roly is a truly magical experience he is the perfect performer.”