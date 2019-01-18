Island Arts Centre plays host to punk rockers

Next month Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre is playing host to The Wood Burning Savages, a fast–paced punk rock band from Londonderry.

Compared to Manic Street Preachers, Future of The Left, and Queens of the Stone Age, the band is known for frenetic live shows, full of breakneck guitars and frenzied anthems.

With each track The Wood Burning Savages share gritty real life tales of disillusion and indignation, giving a voice to a marginalised and divided generation.

Having played the BBC Introducing tent at Glastonbury, the band went on to perform at festivals throughout Ireland, Scotland, Poland, Germany and further afield.

The band will perform at the Centre’s Studio Theatre on February 8 and tickets are on sale now.