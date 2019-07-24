Moira tunes up for band contest

The stunning setting of Moira Demesne is set to host the Lisburn & Castlereagh Pipe Band Championships on Saturday August 10.

The competition will welcome some of the best Pipe Bands and Drum Majors in the world as they battle it out for the coveted title of ‘Lisburn & Castlereagh Champions’.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland (RSPBANI) Branch, the event will see families and individuals of all ages tapping along to the magnificent sounds of pipes and drums from 11.30am onwards in a fun-filled day of music, colour and pageantry.

There will be stiff competition in the arena with more than 1,500 musicians in 46 Pipe Bands and 46 Drum Majors taking part. Entrants from across Northern Ireland and further afield will be delivering first-class performances that they have been diligently practising as they battle it out to be crowned 2019 winners.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “I’m delighted that the council has once again partnered with the RSPBANI to host this prestigious pipe band championship. We’re expecting large crowds to descend on Moira Demesne this year as the local community and followers of the competing bands show their support.”