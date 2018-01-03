Mission hall set to reopen with night of fellowship

Lisburn CWU Mission Hall will reopen this Saturday, January 6, at 7.30pm after the Christmas and New Year break with a special Fellowship Night.

The event will be led by Pastor William McCandless from Waringstown, who will sing and bring an epilogue message.

CWU friends will also take part with praise, testimonies, musical solos and more.

The evening will conclude with a buffet supper provided for all.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening (January 7) at 8.15pm Mr Gordon Wallace, Radio North Presenter of ‘Hallelujah Special’, will be the speaker and the ‘Revival’ Group will bring messages in song.