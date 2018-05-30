Lots of opportunities for children to get active this summer

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is encouraging children to get active this summer and enjoy a range of energetic activities and sports courses as part of the popular ‘Summer in the City’ guide.

The 2018 guide is filled with an amazing choice of sports courses and summer activity schemes to keep children occupied over the long summer months, providing a fantastic resource for busy parents.

Opportunities include swimming, tennis, gymnastics, hockey and football, to name just a few of the exciting activities taking place in the local area.

Children aged five and over can enrol on the council’s summer scheme programme with a fun blend of coached activities, games, arts and crafts, dance, bouncy castle and much more. There are also sports specific schemes and courses such as golf, ice skating, water skiing and basketball to help encourage children to try a new sport.

Launching the programme, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley said: “With the rise in national childhood obesity rates, the council aims to get as many children as possible active this summer by promoting health and wellbeing opportunities through the ‘Summer in the City’ guide.

“The guide contains a wide selection of sports courses, summer schemes and camps, available at facilities and venues across the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. It’s the perfect resource for busy parents who are looking to keep their children physically and social active during the school holidays.

“I hope the World Cup and other sporting events taking place this summer, will inspire children to join in and try a new sport or activity, which will hopefully see many take their first steps to a lifetime of physical activity or even encourage those who excel in a specific sport to progress onto a competitive level.”

The enrolment date for the Summer in the City Scheme, Teen Scheme and Summer Swim Camp commences from Monday, June 4.

Enrolment can be completed online or by visiting the relevant centre.

To download a copy of the Summer in the City guide log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/things-to-do