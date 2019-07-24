Local musicians encouraged to tune in to plans for a new orchestra

Lisburn man Stephen McLoughlin, musical director of Lisburn Cathedral and former principal of the Lisburn School of Music, is keen to spread his passion for music across the city and is hoping other musicians will join him.

Stephen is setting up a new community orchestra in Lisburn and he is appealing for musicians to join him in the new project.

“The poet Hermann Hesse once said “Making music together is the best way for two people to become friends” so what better way to make lots of friends than in an orchestra with lots of people?” said Stephen, who taught the next generation of young musicians at the Lisburn School of Music for 14 years.

“I’ve always loved the coming together aspect of music, and it’s a shame when people who have a talent don’t get an opportunity to enjoy it with others,” he continued.

“Now our musically talented people of Lisburn no longer have an excuse.

“They just need to dust off their instruments and join with others in making music, and friends.”

The new orchestra is currently recruiting members and will be open to everyone.

With local musicians already signing up to the new ventre, there are plans to start rehearsals for the new Lisburn Community Orchestra in September.

“Age doesn’t matter, we just want a mite of talent and a smile,” added Stephen.

For further information search for Lisburn Community Orchestra on Facebook or contact Stephen directly on 07811745841.