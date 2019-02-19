Local foodbank helps people eat well for less

The organisers of Lisburn Foodbank, LCC Community Trust, has received a £5,000 grant to fund ‘Eat Well Spend Less’.

The grant will be used to a provide a basic cookery and budgeting course for people in the greater Lisburn area who are living in food poverty.

The course will equip participants with the skills needed to manage their budgets and household expenses. It will also help to support them with improved cookery skills and encourage a healthier more balanced diet, while living on a reduced budget. The course will provide support to low income, single parent families, those with disabilities and mental health problems as well as care leavers, unemployed and retired people.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

Many people on a low income cannot afford the luxury of ‘trying something new’ as they cannot take the risk of the family not liking a recipe and it going to waste. The project will enable them to learn and try new meal ideas that the whole family will enjoy, which not only increases the physical health of the family but also boosts confidence and self-esteem.

Lynsey Agnew, Programs Director at LCC Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding. The project has been something our service users have been asking for and this funding now enables us to offer this much needed support.”

Denise Sim, Branch Manager at Santander’s Lisburn Branch, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations to local projects every year with the aim of assisting organisations, communities and vulnerable people throughout the UK. The staff at our branch know the great work LCC Community Trust does in our community and we hope this grant will help them in their support for local people.”