Life of WW1 chaplain explored in exhibition

An artwork dedicated to Rev David Corkey (1882-1984), Minister at Dundrod Presbyterian Church and Chaplain to the 36th (Ulster) Division during WWI, was recently presented to the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

The generous donation by the artist Colin Corkey, Rev Corkey’s great-nephew, was celebrated at a lunchtime opening of an exhibition exploring the Chaplain’s life, which was attended by a large audience, including the grandchildren and family of Rev Corkey.

After a talk from Museum staff on the historical background to the exhibition the artist, local resident Colin Corkey, discussed the inspiration behind his artwork.

The Triptych is a three-panelled artwork exploring the life of his great uncle during and after the Great War, and weaves together poetry, prose and biblical verse. The artwork is accompanied by a display of objects, letters, photographs and ephemera relating to Rev Corkey, from his time in the Shankill mission to experience at the front during the war.