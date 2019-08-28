Legion plans Festival of Remembrance

The Lisburn Branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding a Festival of Remembrance in the Island Hall for the fourth year on November 8 and tickets are on sale now.

This year there will once again be a great line up of entertainment, including the Pipes & Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment, PSNI Ladies Choir, Naomi Orr School of Dance, Soloist Mr Graham Harvey, Maghaberry Primary School Choir and the Wellington Silver Band.

The entertainment will be followed by an Act of Remembrance with Navy, Army and Air Force Cadets and Civilian Services.

All proceeds from the Festival will be in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, and the organisers hope the people of Lisburn will come and support the evening, to enable the Royal British Legion to continue to help veterans and their families in their hour of need.

Tickets are available from the box office in the Civic Centre or The Royal British Legion Lisburn through Mr Jim Spence.