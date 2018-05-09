Invite to right royal occasion in Drumbo

Drumbo and District Community Association, in conjunction with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, will be holding a Family Fun Day to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

The royal celebration will take place at Drumbo Playing Fields from 2pm - 5pm.

Attractions will include an Amazon Jungle Show, super heroes, penalty shoot-out, face painting, balloon modelling, refreshments and lots more.

The event will also include the official opening of the Drumbo and District Men’s Shed by the Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh at 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.