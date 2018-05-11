Invite to garden fete and auction

Lambeg Parish Church will hold its annual Garden Fete and Auction on Saturday, May 26 from 10.30am.

There will be lots of attractions for everyone including stalls selling cakes and preserves, crafts, White Elephant, Nearly New, plants & flowers, books, toys etc, and a Fete Grand Draw.

Refreshments including sandwiches, hamburgers, hotdogs and delicious home made desserts will be available.

A free children’s magic show will start at 12.30pm, while the auction will begin at 1.30pm.

Admission £1 for adults, children free. Free parking is available.

Everyone welcome.