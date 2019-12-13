IN PICTURES: Our top ten things to do this month

If you have any free time over the festive period and you are on the look out for a good night out, or somewhere to take the family, then take a look through some of our top choices of things to do this month,

Whether you are looking for music, theatre or some relaxation, there is something for everyone,

Rod Stewart Tribute. Empire Music Hall Belfast, December 27'Shake off the Christmas turkey, grab your handbags and don your gladrags as the Rod Stewart tribute is set for a special show on December 27 as Lee Hedley brings Tonight's The Night to Belfast's Empire for all fans of Rod The Mod. The rocking, high energy show will see Lee bring to life the man and his music, with a tour de force show that has earned rave reviews. Expect a packed house of Sweet Little Rock 'n' Rollers grooving along to the likes of Proud Mary, Don't Want to Talk About It and, of course Maggie May. As well as Lee and the seven-piece band, the Empire show will also have DJ Will Reynolds playing 'Classic Gold Roadshow' tunes. Tickets, priced �15, are on sale at Visitbelfast.com.

Penguins, Lyric Theatre Belfast, December 18-22'Two male penguins from New York's Central Park Zoo will come to life this month in a magical show for children at the Lyric Theatre.'Starring performers Olivia Van Niekerk, Dom Coffey, and Osian Meilir, Penguins is the true story of Roy and Silo - two male Chinstrap penguins who discover a heart-warming adventure into parenthood. Created and produced by Cahoots NI, Northern Ireland's leading children's theatre company, Penguins is an engaging show for young audiences exploring friendship, fun, identity and the ever-changing meaning of family. Running at The Lyric from December 18-22 Penguins is a beautiful non-verbal show bringing the art of dance, magic and creative expression to the stage. Photo Credit Robert Day

Fire and Ice, The Spa at Culloden and The Spa at Slieve Donard, until February 29'THE lead up to the festive season can take its toll, leaving you feeling frazzled before the turkey is even out of the oven. Hastings Hotels has launched a new restorative Fire & Ice Day Spa Experience at The Spa at Culloden and The Spa at Slieve at Donard that promises to leave you feeling refreshed and ready to enjoy Christmas. Find out more at www.hastingshotels.com.

North Pole Post Office, Diamond Centre Coleraine, until December 22'The North Coast North Pole Post Office, located in the former HMV premises in the Diamond Centre, promises to instil Christmas magic in all those who visit. Follow the mini Christmas Tree trail to meet the fantastical Post Master Elf Berry Glitterpants and his friends or spend some time making arts and crafts and listening to the Elves as they share their secrets about how to make reindeer's favourite food.

John McNicholl, Alley Theatre Strabane, December 21'Music fans are in for a treat on Saturday, December 21, when the brilliant John McNicholl returns to the Alley by popular demand. This will be seven years in a row that the Foreglen singer will perform a Christmas special at the venue and there will also be a total of seven individuals performing on stage during the concert. John will be supported by Sharon Herron from Armagh.

Georgian dance workshop, Hillsborough Castle, December 27, 28, 30, 31'See 'Ladies Dancing and Lords a' Leaping' this Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and prepare for your own Twelfth Night ball by practising some Georgian steps with an expert dance tutor. Dates: December 27, 28, 30, 31. Times: 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm, 3.00pm. Places allocated on first-come-first-served basis. Event included in admission to gardens (members go free).

Christmas at Cultra, Ulster Folk Museum, until December 22'Experience the festive season from 100 years ago at the Ulster Folk Museum for a truly traditional Christmas. Explore the candlelit Ballycultra village with traditional decorations in the period buildings, and seasonal smells fill the air. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

Flash Harry, Ulster Hall Belfast, December 27'Join Flash Harry to celebrate 'The Magic of Queen' gig only at the Ulster Hall, December 27. Flash Harry are Northern Ireland's most enduring tribute band, celebrating the music of super star Freddie Mercury and super group Queen, for over 25 years. Flash Harry deliver a rock show that will have the audience rocking in their seats and singing along to anthems of one of the greatest bands in history Flash Harry are a band not to be missed.

Country Christmas Showtime, Market Place Theatre Armagh, December 27'Following a sell-out show last year, 'Christmas Country Showtime' returns to The Market Place, and fans are promised a feast of their favourite music. Topping the bill are Keith and Lorraine McDonald from the famous 'Showband Show'. They will be joined by Owen Mac, Boxcar Brian, Bill Conlon, Johnny Quinn, and Ailish McBride. Completing the star-studded line-up are Country Harmony.