Horrible Histories come to life at Hillsborough Castle

This summer, visit Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and travel back in time to the world of the Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians, with a live stage production from the world-renowned Horrible Histories.

Set within the Castle’s stunning gardens, this outrageously entertaining outdoor show presented by The Birmingham Stage Company, promises to uncover centuries of grisly history and is the perfect tonic for families with a thirst for all things awful and amusing.

This show is ideal for families with children aged between seven and 14 years, but can be enjoyed by all ages. Running twice a day, performances last for one hour and visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and soak up the festival atmosphere with a dedicated food pop-up serving a range of goodies. Once you’ve had your Horrible Histories fix, make day of it with a series of activities for all the family to enjoy. Explore the majestic gardens set in 100 acres of ornamental grounds, peaceful woodland, meandering waterways and picturesque glens. Families can also discover the Castle’s intriguing history brought to life on guided tours led by the Castle’s team of expert explainers.

Horrible Histories is included in gardens admission tickets and family tickets are available. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members. To book tickets visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle.