Gospel singer set for Armagh

Top American gospel singer Lynda Randle is making a much anticipated return to Northern Ireland and will be performing at Armagh City Hotel on September 14.

Lynda is a favourite singer on the Gaither Homecoming Series and is a winner of the coveted Gospel music Dove Award in the USA.

She has travelled all over the world singing the Gospel in her distinctive style and alto voice. Her gift has enabled her to share stages with such artists as Andre Crouch to Gladys Knight and she has also guested on the Billy Graham crusades.

A spokesman for NSConcerts, who are responsible for bringing this high profile Gospel Singer to our shores once again, explained that this is a fantastic opportunity for local people who may have missed Lynda in 2017 to hear this remarkable singer in person.

At the Armagh City Hotel concert Lynda will be supported by the Whitewell Choir from Belfast, which is made up of some 60 voices and their musicians.

Colet Selwyn from Scotland, who has been a contestant on the BBC talent programme ‘The Voice’. will also be joining Lynda in Armagh.

Tickets can be purchased at Faith Mission bookshops and other Christian bookshops. Tickets are also available via www.nsconcerts.com or by calling 07774 343 005 or 028 2586 2101.