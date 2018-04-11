Get in gear for local club’s annual sportive

Phoenix Cycling Club is teaming up with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to host its annual charity sportive on Sunday, May 6.

The event will start at the Salto National Gymnastic Centre car park, Lisburn and there are three route options available for participating cyclists- - one around 80km, a longer route stretching to 110km and shorter route of 32km for less experienced cyclists and families.

The entry fee is £15 per person. Registration will be from 9.15am – 9.45am on May 6, with the sportive starting at 10am.

Each participating cyclist must have insurance cover via membership to a national cycling association such as Cycling Ireland, or pay a £5 event licence fee.

Mayor Tim Morrow, an avid cyclist, said he’s “delighted” the council has partnered with Phoenix Cycling Club to organise this year’s sportive, which will take riders through some of the most picturesque areas of County Down.

“I would like to remind participants that cycle helmets must be worn and rules of the road must be followed at all times. Looking forward to seeing you on the day,” he commented.

All money raised from the cycle challenge will be donated to the Mayor’s charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity.

Each of the routes will finish at Lagan Valley Island where there will be a post ride BBQ and the opportunity to chat with cycling companions about the experiences of the day.

For more information about the three routes, or to register for the sportive, log on to www.entrycentral.com/event/102507