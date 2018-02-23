Game of Thrones fans to converge on Bow Street Mall

Have you ever dreamed of being a king, queen or khaleesi?

Unlike Ned Stark, there is no need to lose your head to achieve your dream of sitting on the iconic Iron Throne of the Kingdom of Westeros, as it will be in Bow Street Mall, Lisburn on the weekends of March 10 and 11, and March 17 and 18.

A replica of the crown of Joffrey Baratheon will be among the items on display at the Iron Throne Experience.

The ‘Iron Throne Experience’ will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 6pm. Tickets are available at the event and online, with no pre-booking required.

The Iron Throne Experience is licensed by HBO, the makers of the hit TV series, and features a life-size replica of the famous throne, measuring over 7’2” in height, 5’11” in depth and 5’5” in width. Also on display, and available for posing with, will be Joffrey Baratheon’s crown, a number of swords from the show including Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister’s, as well as dragon egg prop replicas.

On the epic Game of Thrones TV show, the throne was constructed by Aegon I Targaryen, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms. He made it from the swords surrendered by his enemies. Legend has it, it’s made of a thousand swords that took 59 days to hammer out into a throne.

“In Game of Thrones many people die in the battle to rule Westeros from the Iron Throne, but the people of Northern Ireland don’t need to lose their heads to sit on the Iron Throne. They can come along to the Iron Throne weekend events at Bow Street Mall in association with Q Radio from March 10 to 18,” said Karen Marshall, Centre Manager at Bow Street Mall.

Tickets are available at the event and priority tickets can be bought online at ironthrone.co.uk. Priced from £10 (£5 Under 12s), they include seated professional photos.

For more information log on to ironthrone.co.uk