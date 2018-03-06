Former footballer to speak at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall

Former footballer John Weir will be the speaker at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall, Market Street this Saturday.

John was on the way to a football career and looked set to sign for Chelsea at 19 when a knee injury caused a setback.

A second injury to his knee finished his hopes of a career playing professional football.

After his conversion to Christ his interests and desires completely changed and John began seeking to win people for the Lord.

Now a popular evangelist, John is a sought after preacher of the Gospel in churches and mission halls throughout the Province and further afield. He recently featured on the Sky Gospel Channel 587 ‘Country Gospel Time’ in which he gave his testimony and life story.

For more information check out the Lisburn CWU Mission Hall Facebook page.