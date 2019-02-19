Follow the white rabbit to Lisburn’s new Alice in Wonderland themed tea room

A new café fit for a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will open in Penny Square in Lisburn city centre on Saturday February 23.

Visitors to The White Rabbit will enter through the Rabbit Hole surrounded by giant toadstool tables. The wonder continues as you walk across the grassy floor, ducking under floating clocks and teacups, leading you to a mini book case where your menu lies within a vintage book.

The Tea Room’s backdrop consists of a giant pocket watch lying atop a chessboard wall with wonky pictures hanging opposite.

With quirkiness in every detail, visitors will find that no two teacups are the same and the display of wonderland themed cakes, cupcakes, meringues and cookies will transport you to a fantasy world of guilt free goodness.

Delicious soups, teas and coffees will be served in Mad Hatter inspired tea cups while sandwiches will be cut into chessboards with mozzarella and cherry tomato toadstools on the side.

Alongside a range of flavoured cakes and cupcakes, The White Rabbit will have its own Signature Cake which, of course, will be Carrot cake served with a dollop of fresh cream or ice cream.

Afternoon Teas are available every afternoon between 2pm and 4pm (booking required) and guests will enjoy a range of Chessboard Sandwiches, Tomato and Mozarella Toadstools, Soup served in dainty tea cups, Tweedledum & Tweedledee scones (plain and fruit), Bunny Kisses (Meringue Sandwiches), Mad Hatter’s Mess (Eton Mess) and Strawberry Toadstools. All Afternoon Teas will be accompanied by Tea/Coffee or Flavoured Sparkling Water. The added attraction will be that you can Bring Your Own Prosecco to enjoy alongside.

The White Rabbit is set within the newly refurbished Penny Square CIC in the centre of Lisburn. Penny Square CIC is a social enterprise (Community Interest Company) and runs a variety of monthly events and workshops. One half of Penny Square CIC, Operations Director Sarah Munn, is also the owner of the newly designed café, The White Rabbit.

Sarah said: “When the unit became available, I realised that it was too good an opportunity to miss. I’m here anyway, working on Penny Square’s events and private bookings, so creating a unique café to complement the uniqueness that Penny Square itself offers was an instant attraction for me. I can’t wait for people to see the detail within The White Rabbit and taste all of the fabulous cakes.

“As I’m not a baker I’ll be using local artisan bakers, The Pantry NI and Kandy Kanes Confectionary Perfectionary for vegan and allergy friendly alternatives.”

For Afternoon Tea bookings, contact thewhiterabbitpennysquare@gmail.com, visit facebook.com/thewhiterabbitpennysquare or call 028 9210 6266.