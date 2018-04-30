Events to celebrate life of famous humanitarian Sir Richard Wallace

A series of special events will take place over the coming months to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the famous humanitarian, politician and art collector, Sir Richard Wallace.

Sir Richard’s generous efforts and support helped shape Lisburn, with many well-known amenities still bearing his name today.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the development of Lisburn, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and its partners have organised a series events throughout the year to commemorate this important milestone.

Joining the council will be various partners including Wallace High School, Peter Corry, Anúna and the Nerve Centre.

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade on Saturday, May 12 will start the event calendar off with a splash of colour, creativity and music to illustrate Wallace’s passion for the arts.

On Saturday, June 23, to mark the birth date of Sir Richard, the council will be hosting a fantastic free Family Fun Day in Wallace Park that will feature entertainment provided by local schools, dance troupes and artists.

To bring music and crowds to the park - formerly known as the People’s Park, which was gifted to the people of Lisburn by Sir Richard - the council has partnered with Peter Corry, Anúna, Wallace High School and other acts to entertain all ages from 7pm – 9pm. Tickets for the ‘People’s Concert’ can be purchased from www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com

Speaking about the events, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “I have enjoyed being part of the working group with Wallace High School to establish a programme of events celebrating the Richard Wallace Bicentenary. The variety of events on offer will have something for everyone and the council hopes that its residents will support them.

“I look forward to seeing the usual crowds on the streets of the city centre and Wallace Park for the Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “The Richard Wallace Bicentenary is the ideal opportunity for people across the Lisburn Castlereagh area to come together and celebrate the famed philanthropist, international art collector, landlord and MP for Lisburn. The people of Lisburn have acknowledged Sir Richard over the years and in 1892 they erected a statue in Castle Gardens as a ‘grateful recognition of his generous interest in the prosperity of the town’.

“To show our recognition of all that he did for the people of Lisburn we are holding events that will celebrate his life including a Children’s Art Festival, Victorian workshops in Lisburn Museum, biodiversity sessions for schools, a Family Fun Day and a People’s Concert in Wallace Park. We hope our residents will help us celebrate 200 years since the birth of Sir Richard Wallace.”

Meanwhile, through the council’s partnership with Wallace High School the local authority is encouraging residents to donate to ‘The Wallace Delhi Hope Project’, which builds on the international work of Wallace High School with the Asha Charity in India.

The Wallace Delhi Hope Project will improve access to clean water in the Mayapuri Slum, New Delhi. To donate, please visit mydonate.bt.com/events/whsdelhihope

“It is very fitting that this charity has been chosen to raise money in the Bicentenary of Sir Richard Wallace who donated 55 water fountains to provide clean drinking water to the people of Paris and Lisburn. It is only right that we all play our part in helping to ensure clean water is available to the poor in Dehli so please give generously to this charity,” Alderman Tinsley concluded.

Find out more at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/wallace, collect a brochure for one of the council’s facilities or check out the council’s social media channels.