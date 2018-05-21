Enjoy an evening of country gospel music

To mark the end of the first season of meetings of 2018, a Musical Evening of Country Gospel Praise will be held at Lisburn Christian Workers’ Union Mission Hall, Market Street on Saturday, May 26 (7.30pm).

Last year’s Chairman and Soloist, Rev Fred Greenfield will be back to conduct the service and bring the closing Epilogue.

Popular musical praise group from Monaghan The Ballybay Country Gospel Singers will also be making a return visit.

The quartet launched a new CD in April entitled ‘God Can’ and this will be available for sale on the night.

Making a first visit to the CWU Hall will be southern gospel soloist Grace McClintock from Trillick, Fivemiletown.

After the service a buffet supper will be provided.

There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be taken for the work of the hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend this special evening of praise.

Meanwhile, the hall’s last meeting before the summer break will be on Sunday, May 27 at 8.15pm when Mr George MacGregor from Richhill will be the speaker and the soloist will be Mr Robert Wilson from Ballynahinch.