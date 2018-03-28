Enjoy a big day of Easter-themed entertainment

The council is inviting people of all ages to join in with its Storybook Eggs-perience on Saturday, March 31 with activities and events in Lisburn city centre.

There will be lots of fun and games on offer at three different venues - Lisburn Cathedral, Bow Street Mall and Penny Square Market.

Lisburn Cathedral is hosting the Big Story World journey through the telling of stories and activities that began over 2,000 years ago, alongside craft making activities in the cathedral.

Throughout the city centre there will be a storybook character hunt and a giant climbing wall and caged football. Children should look out for the storybook characters to help them on their way.

Bow Street Mall will be holding an Easter Scavenger Hunt! Joining the hunt will be a walk about Easter bunny in the mall with chocolate bunny giveaways, face painting and more.

Penny Square will have a variety of chocolate themed stalls to browse through and enjoy from 11am – 4pm. alongside the speciality stalls.

Julia’s Ceramics will be running Easter themed craft workshops for children of all ages. In addition to this, Penny Square will have live music on all afternoon and a great atmosphere is guaranteed.

Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “I hope that lots of families from across Lisburn, Castlereagh and further afield come into Lisburn city centre for the day and walk through Castle Gardens or down into the many eateries and shops along Bow street, Lisburn Square and Bow Street Mall taking in everything that is going on.”

Meanwhile, local schoolchildren’s entries for the Peter Rabbit Easter colouring competition will be on display in Penny Square, Bow Street Mall, City Centre Management Office and in Lisburn Cathedral on Saturday, March 31.