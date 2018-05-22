Dromara Show promises to be ‘a most enjoyable day’

Vauxhall cars from a bygone age and the iconic McCormick International tractors will play a prominent role in this year’s Dromara Show, which will be held on Saturday, June 9.

As in previous years, the popular event organised by Dromara Vintage and Classic Club will take place at the Rathfriland Road grounds of the local football club.

In what is seen as a major coup for the organisers of the show, the main Opel/Vauxhall Club in Northern Ireland has decided that Dromara will be one of their main events of the year.

“There will be plenty of yesteryear GM cars to admire and look at - anyone with a GM car is invited to bring it along to the show,” club chairman Brian McGrillen said.

“In fact, all types of vintage and classic vehicles, machinery and equipment will be welcome.”

Local farmer Jonathan Martin will be showing his B414 McCormick tractor which is 50 years old, while Gerald McGrillen will be exhibiting his beautifully maintained 1977 Opel Manta i200 which he has owned for the past 10 years after purchasing it in Frankfurt.

Every exhibitor will be entered into a free prize draw and according to tradition the proceeds will be donated to local charities, with the Multiple Sclerosis Society the main beneficiary this year.

The Dromara Vintage and Classic Club pride themselves on planning and producing a show which appeals to all the family - including children - and this year will be no exception.

“Everyone, exhibitors and visitors alike, can be assured of a very warm welcome and hopefully will have a most enjoyable day with us on June 9,” Brian McGrillen continued.

He thanked the Vintage Club committee for their hard work in making the detailed arrangements for the show and all those who had volunteered their services on the day.