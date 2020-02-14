Enjoy a fresh take on the blues-drenched sounds of clarinet-driven 1920s New Orleans jazz when the popular Dime Notes comes to the Island Arets Centrre in Lisburn on Saturday, February 29.

The band emphasise the exciting groove, drive and sultry melodies that made early jazz revolutionary, controversial, and wildly popular,

The Dime Notes is influenced by gems of the era such as Johnny Dodds, Jelly Roll Morton and Red Nichols.

On jazz clarinet and saxophone, David Horniblow, (performed and recorded with top names including Acker Bilk, Jamie Cullum and George Benson) is joined by pianist Andrew Oliver, whose energetic and authentic style is influenced by the likes of Jelly Roll Morton, James P Johnson and Earl Hines; along with guitarist Dave Kelbie and Louis Thomas on double bass.

The band has toured extensively in the UK, with appearances at festivals and theatres throughout the country as well as in France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Hungary and the Netherlands.

The show begins at 8pm.

Tickets, priced from £14, are on sale now from the Island Arts Centre Box Office on 028 9244 7744 .

For further information, or to book tickets online, visit the website at www.islandartscentre.com