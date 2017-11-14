Council area lighting up for festive season

With the festive season just around the corner, local community groups across the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area are getting ready to switch on their Christmas tree lights.

Under the Community Christmas Tree Grants Scheme, a total of 19 local groups have been working with the council to organise community switch on events, which will begin on Friday, November 24 and run through to Wednesday, December 13.

Recognising the efforts of all involved, Chairman of the local authority’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley said: “Community groups have been working extremely hard to enable residents, both young and old, to enjoy the magic of Christmas in their local area and bring a real sense of community spirit to the festive season.

“The council is delighted to provide funding for these events and support groups in their efforts to bring Christmas celebrations to the heart of local communities.

“I would like to thank those involved for organising these events and look forward to celebrating Christmas right across the council area.”

Areas that will be holding festive switch on events include: Moira (Main Street, November 29, 7pm), Maghaberry (village play park, December 1, 6.30pm), Stoneyford (village play park, December 1, 6.30pm), Hillsborough (near the war memorial, December 3, 7.30pm), Aghalee (millennium garden, December 7, 7pm) and Seymour Hill (Rowan Drive, December 8, 6pm).

For full details of all the local community switch on events contact Community Services at Bridge Community Centre on 028 9244 7714 or log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community