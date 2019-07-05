Conal gets caught in the act

Award winning comedian Conal Gallen is bringing his brand new comedy play, Caught In The Act, to theatres across Ireland this Autumn, including dates at the Island Hall in Lisburn on September 20, Market Place Theatre Armagh on October 3 and 4, Millennium Forum in Londonderry on October 5, Waterfront Hall Belfast on October 12 and the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on November 1 and 2.

Conal and his son Rory Gallen have teamed up once again and come up with a rib splittingly, fast paced outrageous comedy that will have you laughing out loud.

Caught In The Act is a laugh a minute comedy play filled with laughter and craic, with a bit of mystery thrown in for good measure. onal has kept the well loved Bridie, Willie, Dick, Betty and the infamous Father Big Mad Micky O’Reilly and added a few new faces as well. With three actors playing the part of nine characters and an hilariously funny plot, this promises to be a night of laughter and craic no to be missed.

Tickets for the show are on sale from theatre box offices.