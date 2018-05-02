Charity golf day open for entries

A charity golf day will take place at Castlereagh Hills Golf Club on Friday, May 25 in aid of the Mayor’s charities.

The event, which is being supported by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity NI and Corrymeela Community.

Inviting local golfing enthusiasts to take part, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “This charity golf day is the ideal opportunity for golfers to enjoy this hidden gem of a golf course and raise money for two worthwhile charities.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank local company Coca-Cola HBC for its significant sponsorship of the event.”

Registration on the day will be from 12 noon to 12.30pm with a shotgun start at 1pm. A bacon bap will be provided to each golfer before tee-off and then a two-course meal will be served after all golfers have completed the course.

There will also be a prize giving ceremony for GUI handicap and non-GUI handicap players.

Entry costs £25 per person and spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

To book a tee time call 028 9044 8477.