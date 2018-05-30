Chamber issues BBQ invite

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and guests to relax and unwind at its ‘Summer Charity BBQ’ on Friday, June 15.

The event, which promises to be an evening of family fun, will take place at the Ulster Aviation Society museum at the Maze site from 6pm - 9pm.

A Chamber of Commerce spokesman said: “As guests of the Ulster Aviation Society you will also have the opportunity to see their magnificent collection of aircraft from around the world, including the recently restored Phantom jet.

“They have an absolutely fascinating display for all ages to enjoy and guided tours will be available.”

Tickets for the event are priced £15 for adults (includes one free drink) and £5 for children. Under 12s free.

Bookings can be made now on Eventbrite, by emailing office@lisburnchamber.co.uk or calling 028 9266 2449.