Celebrations at local chess club

Lisburn Chess Club recently celebrated its first anniversary.

The group held a ‘simultaneous’ tournament to mark the occasion, which saw 19 players all playing against Mr Steve Scannell, an eight times Ulster Chess Champion with over fifty other Championships to his name.

Of the nineteen games played Steve won seventeen and drew two.

Martin Johnston from the club said: “We have been astounded by the support and interest it has received, we regularly have over twenty players of all ages and abilities, every Saturday. We have tuition from our own founder Mr Neil Gardiner, help and advice form many others, good games from our up and coming players who have come a long way in the past year.

“We have fielded a team in some recent tournaments, and we hope to establish league 3 team for the start of the next season. In the future we are planning a large tournament annually in October in which we hope to attract some high level player from far and wide with very decent prize money, it will be known as the City of Lisburn Chess Championship. We are very optimistic regarding the future of the club and are currently very content with its success.

Lisburn Chess Club meets every Saturday from 11am - 1pm in Lisburn City Library.