Celebrate Burns Night at Dromore Library

Libraries NI, in partnership with the Ulster Scots Agency, is inviting people to celebrate Burns Night with an evening of storytelling, dance and music in Dromore Library.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 30 from 6:30pm until 7:45pm.

“Come along and experience a night of culture and history with expert knowledge from Laura Spence from Stone Circle Consultancy. There will also be a piper from Gransha Pipe Band and dancing from the Closkelt Highland dancers,” a spokesperson for Libraries NI said.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

To book a place at the event telephone 028 9269 2280 or email dromore.library@librariesni.org.uk