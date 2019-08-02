Bjorn Identity brings ABBA to the Lisburn stage

ABBA fans will be delighted to relive the good old days when the ultimate tribute act Bjorn Identity comes to Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island for one night only on October 5.

The Björn Identity are Ireland’s greatest tribute to the world’s most famous super group - ABBA.

This superb show exceeds all expectations of ABBA tribute bands, from the detail of their replica costumes, vocal likeness and classic Abba style choreography. They even feature Benny’s famous white Yamaha piano. This show is at it’s heart, the most authentic ABBA in Concert experience seen in this country, with all the glitz of the classic 70s era, featuring all of ABBA’s greatest hits,

Tickets, priced £17, are on sale now from the Box Office on 029 92509254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk,