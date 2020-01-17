Audition Call

Following the huge success of the musical adaptation of Tony Macaulay’s internationally acclaimed memoir Paperboy, which had two sell-out runs at the Lyric Theatre, British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is set to return with a musical adaptation of Tony Macaulay’s second memoir Breadboy.

The production will run at the Lyric from July 30 - August 2 and BYMT is searching for musical talent from across the country to take part.

Specialising in creating brand new music theatre, BYMT work with leading industry professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training for young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians. Platinum selling singer songwriter Duke Special and Londonderry born stand up comedian Andrew Doyle will be part of an acclaimed creative team who will bring Tony Macaulay’s much-loved memoir, Breadboy, to life.

Writer Tony Macaulay said: “I am delighted that BYMT has decided to bring Breadboy to stage for their new season. I wish all those taking part in the auditions the very best of luck and look forward to meeting and working with the young cast in 2020.”

Auditions will be held at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on February 9. For details visit www.britishyouthmusictheatre.org/auditions or phone 020 8563 7725.