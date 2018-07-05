Young photographer snaps up new award

A promising young visual artist from Lisburn has won an award as part of the 2018 Belfast Photo Festival Compact, in association with Quilter Cheviot Investment Management.

Ciara Cormican, 17, was announced as one of the winners of the festival’s first-ever Quilter Cheviot Award, winning a new camera and having her work displayed in an exhibition at the Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Irish language cultural and arts centre in Belfast.

The Quilter Cheviot Awards were presented in recognition of the achievements and future promise displayed by participants from the festival’s workshops.

Ciara’s images form part of an exhibition of other local teens’ work and will remain on display in the gallery until the end of July.

Sam Cussins, Events and Sponsorship at Quilter Cheviot Investment Management, said: It’s fantastic to see Ciara’s work on display for the public to see. During the workshops she demonstrated a keen interest in the artform and produced fantastic pieces of art that could hang proudly from the walls of any gallery in the city.”