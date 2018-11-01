Steve goes for gold at awards

Lisburn author Steve Cavanagh is celebrating after winning the prestigious Golden Dagger award for his best selling thriller The Liar.

The Gold Dagger is awarded by the Crime Writer’s Association to the best crime novel of the year and Steve faced stiff competition for the award from Mick Herron, Dennis Lehane, Attica Locke, Abir Mukherjee, and Emma Viskic.

Up to 2005 books in translation were eligible for this prize, however the judges ultimately decided that Steve deserved the honour for the latest instalment in the Eddie Flynn series.

Steve was overwhelmed when he was announced as this year’s winner but he quickly recovered to thank his wife Tracy for all of her support. He also thanked his agent Euan Thorneycroft and paid tribute to his fellow shortlisted authors.

Not one to rest on his laurels, however, Steve has been working hard on his next novel, Twisted, which is due to be published on April 4, 2019.