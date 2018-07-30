Northern Ireland students may be entitled to a £50 TV Licensing refund

As universities approach the end of term, TV Licensing is reminding cash-strapped students in Northern Ireland that they may be entitled to a refund worth over £50.

Since 1 April 2017, TV Licensing has changed the way refunds are calculated meaning that almost 55,000 students packing up and moving home for the Summer could be entitled to a refund just in time to celebrate the end of their exams.

Watching TV online

Students can claim for any full months left on their licence; so if they bought their licence last October and moved out in May, they could receive a refund worth around £50.50. To qualify, students need to be leaving their halls or rented accommodation and be moving to a licensed address.

The refund comes just in time for students hoping to indulge in a hard-earned break from studying. Students could use refunded money to buy a ticket to a local summer festival to celebrate the end of term and still have spare change.

Applying for the TV Licence refund is simple and can be done online or over the phone. Students need to have their TV Licence details to hand and evidence to show their licence is no longer needed, such as a copy of the end of their tenancy agreement.

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licensing in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re encouraging all eligible students to take up the refund, which is quick and easy to apply for. It’s important students buy a TV Licence when starting university to take advantage of the flexible payment options and avoid a fine of up to £1,000.”

A licence is needed for watching and recording live television and watching or downloading BBC programmes on iPlayer. This applies whether using a TV set, laptop, mobile or any other equipment.

Debbie Forsey, Money Management Adviser at QUB Students’ Union, said: “If students buy a TV Licence in October, they can apply for a refund when the academic year is finished and they have moved out of student accommodation as the licence is valid for the whole year. This is money that students can’t afford to miss out on, particularly over the summer period when there are no student loan instalments.”

To arrange a refund or change address, simply visit: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo, or call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6113.