Author helps St Patrick’s Academy pupils ponder poetry

Recently, Sarah Crossan, the author of YA books such as Breath, The Weight of Water, and Apple and Rain visited students in Lisburn as part of the BookTrust NI author tour.

Sarah met with students from six schools, including St Patrick’s Academy in Lisburn, entertaining pupils with her poetry and reading extracts from her new book Moonrise.

As part of the joint project with BookTrust and ACNI, the students received their very own copy of Moonrise personally signed by Sarah. Each school also entered a creative writing competition, winners will also get copies of One, Apple and Rain and The Weight of Water for their school.

Sarah said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been able to tour schools in Northern Ireland and meet new young readers and writers. I was there reminding everyone that poetry belongs to us all.”

Liz Canning, National Development Manager Northern Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity for Sarah to visit and help encourage students on their reading journey. Reading enjoyment can drop off as students get towards their teenage years, so having someone as inspirational as Sarah to get them excited about poetry and sharing stories is an incredible honour.”