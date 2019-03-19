Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th March 2019 - ''Race 4 4:15 NORTH DOWN MARQUEES RATED NOVICE CHASE'Biddy The Boss, right, ridden by Sean Flanagan beats Crossed My Mind, ridden by Niall Madden in the fourth race at the St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse

The Down Royal held their regular St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

Pictures: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th March 2019 - ''Lucy Chandlers, Peter Gordon, Tina Gordon and Zara Beggs pictured at the St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th March 2019 - ''John Drayne and John McQuillan pictured at the St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th March 2019 - ''Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, Zara Beggs, Kirsty Mairs and Julie Galbraith pictured at the St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th March 2019 - ''Sharon Doherty, Mairead Sheridan, Joanne Bradley, Fiona Downey, Tracy Kelly and Roisn Owens pictured at the St Patricks Day race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

