Threads of science and sounds in exhibition at R-Space Gallery

Translating Linen was a 2020 Linen Biennale project, within which Dr. Anthony O’Kane overlaid a musical interpretation onto the fundamental genetic basis that determines the morphology of flax, Linum usitatissimum.

This piece was the soundtrack to a short film overlaid with the sights and sounds of Northern Ireland’s Linen Mills, and an artistic response by artist Robert Peters.

This exhibition will showcase the various aspects of the existing work and also premiere new collaborative work by Artist Robert Peters. and Dr. O’Kane.