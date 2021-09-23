Threads of science and sounds in exhibition at R-Space Gallery
A new exhibition.‘Translating Linen’ runs from September 25 - October 22 at R-Space Gallery (32 Castle Street, Lisburn) and online via R-Space social media channels and www.rspacelisburn.com.
Translating Linen was a 2020 Linen Biennale project, within which Dr. Anthony O’Kane overlaid a musical interpretation onto the fundamental genetic basis that determines the morphology of flax, Linum usitatissimum.
This piece was the soundtrack to a short film overlaid with the sights and sounds of Northern Ireland’s Linen Mills, and an artistic response by artist Robert Peters.
This exhibition will showcase the various aspects of the existing work and also premiere new collaborative work by Artist Robert Peters. and Dr. O’Kane.
Translating Linen was funded by Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Arts & Business NI, and received a Highly Commended Award in the A&B NI Awards 2021. R Space is a visual arts and crafts space, presenting and commissioning a programme of exhibitions and arts activity based in The Linen Rooms in the heart of Lisburn.