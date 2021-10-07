Take a walk on the wild side this Christmas with Santa’s Night Safari
An exciting, new, immersive theatre experience is coming to Belfast this winter. Santa’s Night Safari takes the whole family on a magical exploration through Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19.
Santa and Mrs Claus invite you to wrap up warm, grab your torch and join them on an after hours adventure through the park. With safari hats and a map, families will explore the park becoming part of this one of a kind Christmas show. Track down the Brussels Sprouts, go Quackers with the Christmas ducks, fly away with the Christmas Tree Fairy and dance yourself dizzy with Ginger and Bred the Gingerbread People.
With enchanting light and art displays, festive food and lots of fun surprises it is sure to be a theatre show like no other and get the whole family into the Christmas spirit.
Everyone is welcome, with an early relaxed session on Friday, December 17 for those with sensory or additional needs.
Tickets are priced at £16 per person and are available now from maywe.eventbrite.co.uk (children under 2 free). For more information visit www.maywe.co.uk