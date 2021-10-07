Take a walk on the wild side this Christmas with Santa’s Night Safari

Santa and Mrs Claus invite you to wrap up warm, grab your torch and join them on an after hours adventure through the park. With safari hats and a map, families will explore the park becoming part of this one of a kind Christmas show. Track down the Brussels Sprouts, go Quackers with the Christmas ducks, fly away with the Christmas Tree Fairy and dance yourself dizzy with Ginger and Bred the Gingerbread People.

With enchanting light and art displays, festive food and lots of fun surprises it is sure to be a theatre show like no other and get the whole family into the Christmas spirit.

Everyone is welcome, with an early relaxed session on Friday, December 17 for those with sensory or additional needs.