Shamrock Tenors tune up for St Patrick’s Day

Northern Ireland’s premier folk and vocal group play a headline show at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Thursday March 17.

This cross-community group features some of the country’s most exciting new musical talent who have not only featured in West End shows but won Irish dance championships across the world.

Formed in 2018, the group – whose line-up is Lisburn-born brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh and good friends Jamie Johnston, Matt Good and new recruit Matthew Campbell – have performed to audiences across four continents and won rave reviews wherever they play.

Their debut single, a cover of the iconic song Grace, went to Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts in June 2020 and their videos have amassed more than one million online views in the last year alone.

The band’s special concert at Belfast’s Ulster Hall, filmed during lockdown, has also been picked up by major streaming sites across the world.

Shamrock Tenors are on a mission to bring their favourite traditional Irish songs to a modern and worldwide audience.

Shamrock Tenors will treat the audience at Birmingham Symphony Hall to a stunning and eclectic mix of songs including classics Will Ye Go Lassie Go, Whiskey in the Jar and Wild Rover, to more modern hits by artists such as Van Morrison and U2.