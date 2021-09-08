Magic of the big screen for free
The Greatest Showman
Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the alfresco film series takes place in celebration of this year’s Good Relations Week, which runs from Monday September 20 to Sunday September 26.
Everyone from kids to the young at heart can enjoy a truly cinematic experience with the screening of two family favourites right across the borough!
Travel to the fantasy world of Kumandra, and enjoy an exciting, epic journey during the thrilling screening of Raya and the Last Dragon or dance and sing-along to a joy-filled showing of The Greatest Showman.
The screenings will be held at Dromore Community Centre on Friday September 24, with Raya and the Last Dragon screening at 4pm, and The Greatest Showman at 7pm.
Bookings open on Friday September 17 and tickets are available free of charge at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of our exciting drive-in movie series to mark Good Relations Week 2021. With this year’s theme centred on ‘Brighter Days Ahead’, there really is no better way to fill your heart with the joy, colour and warmth we all need, than enjoying a movie on the big screen. As always, we are committed to ensuring everyone has an excellent time at the events whilst remaining safe and keeping their distance.”