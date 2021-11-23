Lisburn lights up for Christmas as festival makes a welcome return

David Lamont, Lamont Flowers; Ald Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee and Matthew Ingram, Keys Homecare.

Visit LIsburn City Centre every evening for dazzling light shows at the 150m Light Canopy, which covers the length and breadth of Bow Street, the enchanting LED Christmas tree in Market Square, and other captivating light installations along the way.

If you’re in the Castlereagh area, don’t forget to visit our illuminated arctic fox in Carryduff and spectacular giant illuminated reindeer in Dundonald!

There will be plenty of photo opportunities as you sit inside the LED festive car in Bow Street Mall, visit the illuminated selfie stations in Lisburn Square and watch the colour changing prisms in Market Square, all throughout the evening.

From Sunday November 28 you can also enjoy the magic of Christmas while walking through the newly added Christmas Garden Light Trail in Castle Gardens.

A fantastic line-up of free family fun events will run during the festival including character walkabouts such as Toy Story, Star Wars and Superheroes and Princesses.

And other events will be taking place throughout the festive season, including Jump, Jiggle and Jive, Meet the Fire Fighters, Rock Around the Christmas Tree and the Magical Window Trail themed ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’.

Speaking about the festival Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “The Council is thrilled to welcome back Lisburn Light Festival for the fourth year in a row.

“And we welcome you to share the magic of the season with friends and family!

“Christmas is the most important time of year for many local retailers who will be staying open later into the evenings, providing visitors with extended hours for shopping and enjoying the hospitality.

“The Lisburn Light Festival has played an important role in revitalising our city and bringing about increased footfall and spending in our retail areas during the Christmas period.

“It is a unique attraction that can be enjoyed by everyone.

“I encourage you to grab something to eat or do some of that all-important present shopping while enjoying the lights.

“But most importantly, please continue to follow the public health guidance and stay safe.”