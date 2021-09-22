Island Arts Centre delivers funding boost for local art projects

The £29,732.76 investment provides exciting opportunities for the direct delivery of arts events, projects and activities, which will take place in the council area.

Hundreds of people will benefit from the scheme whether as creators, makers, audiences or as participants.

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure and Community Development Chair, welcomed the latest round of awards.

“I am delighted the council’s arts funding schemes gives people who live, work in or visit our city, the opportunity to participate in its cultural life,” she said.

“The challenges of the last 18 months have demonstrated that the arts have a positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

“The arts help communities to flourish and they create a social solidarity by bringing people and ideas together.

“Right now this is more important than ever. The council recognises the funding of cultural projects is vital to making this happen. Especially if our community is to emerge resilient and renewed from the difficulties of the pandemic.”

Recipients include Hillsborough Art Society, Lagan Valley Patchwork Guild, Rspace Gallery, Ciaran Hanley, Grainne Kielty, Andrea McCullough-Alderdice, Joe McStravick, Kate Newmann, Anuishya Sandaralingam, P D Wilson, Annahilt and Magheraconluce Community Association, Ballyoran Community & Arts Group, Hillhall Regeneration Group, and Moneyreagh & District Community Association.