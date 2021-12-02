‘Dexter’ star brings his band to Belfast’s Ulster Sports Club
Fans of the hit series Dexter will be excited to know that Michael C Hall will be performing with his band ‘Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’ at the Ulster Sports Club in Belfast on December 7.
Joining the acclaimed actor on stage will be drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).
The band released their debut full-length album, Thanks For Coming, earlier this year which was preceded by their self-titled EP.
The trio eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favour of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack, and a wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s songs - the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.
A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio’s DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
To book tickets for the Belfast show visit https://www.bandsintown.com/.